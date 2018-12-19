Nasukawa looks for real fight with Mayweather, not just entertainment

To Floyd Mayweather, his three-round match on New Year's Eve in Japan is for entertainment only.
To opponent Tenshin Nasukawa, the "exhibition" is as serious as a kick to the head.
Which is what he wishes he could do to Mayweather.
But the rules of their match prohibit the unheralded kickboxer from kicking. So he's taken a crash course in boxing. Among his advisers was three-weight world champion Jorge Linares.
"I can change the world with my fist," Nasukawa said in his quiet voice on Tuesday after a demonstration workout at his family's Teppen Gym in the Tokyo suburb of Matsudo.
Except, he really can't change the world. There will be no judges and no official result.
When 20-year-old Nasukawa's people were last month touting a real bout, the 41-year-old Mayweather walked away. He hasn't fought since beating Conor McGregor more than a year ago for his 50th win from 50 fights. He returned to this matchup only after getting the rules clarified to make his first bout in Japan more about "entertainment."
The Rizin Fighting Federation organizers are even willing to placate Mayweather by undertaking the weigh-in in his hotel room.
Despite everything, VIP seats are going for 100,000 yen each at Saitama Super Arena.
There's little Nasukawa has in common with Mayweather, apart from both being unbeaten. Nasukawa is undefeated as a kickboxer at 27-0 and undefeated in mixed martial arts at 4-0.
He said he never was much of a Mayweather fan, usually cheering for his opponents, such as Manny Pacquiao. And when he met him in person, Nasukawa said he was a little disappointed that Mayweather wasn't as charismatic as he thought he was.
"I sensed no aura about him," he said.
"He says such provocative stuff I feel like kicking him."
Nasukawa said he can't allow the taller and heavier Mayweather to land a single punch in their three rounds. He plans to use his kickboxing nous to avoid getting hit.
"He is the best so I can't let my guard down. I'm sure his punches are fast but I'm sure I can see them.
"I feel excited, although some days I still feel afraid," Nasukawa added. "But when the day comes, I want to fight with confidence."© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
14 Comments
macv
ridiculous billing
Insane Wayne
Mayweather has everything to lose and absolutely nothing to gain by doing this. If she gets cut by a glove that accidentally has a sharp spot on it then he will have been beaten by the Japanese fighter. One only has to look at the Kameda family to see what the purpose of this event.
Silvafan
If he follows the rules of boxing then Mayweather will be fine. I do agree that Mayweather should not take it lightly because Tenshin will try to make a name for hisself. He might get frustrated and throw a leg kick or elbow.
This fight promotion is ran by scam artists, so I would make sure that my money is guaranteed. The pride fighters learned the hard way dealing with that same company.
Ochirbat Ochki
Then he should have born atleast 10 or 20 year earlier. Mayweather is 41 year old. His fighting days over and how he expect real fight between boxer and kickboxer. I respect Nasukawa as fighter. But this just too much
Ricky Kaminski13
Tenshin has been pegged as a genius and he has proved himself already by sleighing kings in a variety of divisions and arenas. Already a seasoned champion despite his young age. Absolutely brilliant to watch, he is the real deal. Would have loved to see him kick Mayweather, but the Mayweather camp are too smart to ever let that happen. Some interesting grappling may make it a worthy fight , and yes, young Tenshin can throw flurries of hard, quick and devastating punches.
Gunna be good either way. Will Mayweather try and outbox him for three rounds for a paycheck or will he be drawn into an actual fight? Tenshin seems keen.
Ta-no-shi-mi!
nandakandamanda
Traditionally in fights llike these the Japanese audience expects and demands to see their fighter win. That is what they have paid for, and Mayweather will have been made the sweetest offer. This fight will surely be as rigged as tight as any rigging will hold without snapping.
Goodlucktoyou
I’m expecting the odd headbutt. He may be young, but he seems to win a lot.
Insane Wayne
It's stupid. Why not have him kick a ballet dancer or a F1 driver. Boxing and kick boxing are different sports. This kind of crap is on tv all the time. The Japanese challenges a foreign champion at something they have no experience doing. Then the Japanese acts like they are "better" because they have won. Japanese don't have an inferiority complex. They have a superiority complex. This is nothing, but a low level Kameda type of scam being run on a money hungry boxer. He just bought a 10 million dollar home and probably wants to pay for a renovation next year. Does anyone remember the garbage that was supposed to pass as sport in K1, Pride and Heroes??
Ricky Kaminski13
Mate some of the old K1 and Pride stuff was brilliant. Legends were crowned and made. Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater!
Insane Wayne
There were also some tailor made finishes that included 4th and 5th rounds when the Japanese star couldn't win.
bass4funk
Mayweather will snap him like a toothpick. I’m betting Mayweather would win 99.9%
Ganbare Japan!
Good luck Tenshin-chan! Beat and kick this terrible Mayweather boy, convicted and jailed for bashing up women. Mayweather is a coward.
socrateos
A dumb show.
Joe Duncan
Really do not care who wins...