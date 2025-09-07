 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is one of just six golfers to have won all four major titles along with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
golf

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Rory McIlroy remained in contention for his first tournament triumph since the U.S. Masters after a bogey-free 68 on Saturday left him four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Irish Open.

McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam of major titles at Augusta National in April, carded four birdies to stay in touch with France's Adrien Saddier, who also posted a round of 68 at the par 72, 7,441-yard, K Club course near Dublin.

Italian Open champion Saddier led by a shot from Angel Hidalgo, who carded 12 birdies in a superb nine-under round of 63 that catapulted the Spaniard into title contention.

Another Spaniard, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia fired a 67 to sit three shots off the pace, but overnight leader Joakim Lagergren slipped to four back with a round 73.

McIlroy, bidding to win his second Irish Open title, was unhappy despite a second consecutive round without a bogey.

"As I was walking off the 18th green, I said to Harry (Diamond, his caddie), this is probably the most frustrating four-under par round of golf I've played in a while," said the Northern Irishman.

The 36-year-old McIlroy, the world number two added: "I feel like all day I was just trying to keep myself in a close position to the lead. I feel like I could be a couple of shots better, but overall I'm still in a decent position going into tomorrow."

An elated Hidalgo, who equalled a European Tour record by becoming the 12th player to card 12 birdies in a single round, said: "I really feel for a few moments I was playing the PlayStation, to be honest. Every single shot was directly to the pin."

The 33-year-old Saddier, playing in the final group after starting the day one shot behind Lagergren, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.

"I was quite surprised with the score to be honest," said Saddier. "But I think, yeah, I managed the course pretty well, with my low moments and my high moments. So I feel happy about that 68."

Saddier, who led after two rounds of last week's European Masters in Switzerland before fading, added: "There is still 18 holes to play, so a lot of things can happen. As I said yesterday, I crushed myself last weekend."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog