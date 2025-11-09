All Blacks beat Scotland 25-17

New Zealand's Damian McKenzie scores in the 25-17 win over Scotland at Murrayfield

Damian McKenzie's try six minutes from time helped leave Scotland still searching for their first victory in 120 years of tests with New Zealand as the All Blacks withstood a stunning second-half fightback to win 25-17 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

In a match marking the centenary of Murrayfield, Scotland trailed 17-0 at half-time after New Zealand's Cam Roigard and Will Jordan scored tries converted by Beauden Barrett, who also kicked a penalty.

Scotland hit back after the break with 17 points from converted tries by Ewan Ashman and Kyle Steyn and fly-half Finn Russell's penalty to set up a tense final quarter.

Replacement fly-half McKenzie's try edged New Zealand ahead before his 79th-minute penalty ensured the All Blacks 31st win in 33 tests, with two draws, against Scotland dating back to 1905.

Victory also maintained New Zealand's bid for a Grand Slam tour of wins over the Home Nations -- England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales -- ahead of next week's match against England at Twickenham.

"It was a tough old test," McKenzie told British broadcaster TNT Sports. "The boys started well. They (Scotland) were on top of us for the majority of the second half, but I'm proud of how we finished off.

"Just being patient. Once we had the opportunity to hold the ball, play in the right areas of the field. Just a bit of luck I guess (to score at the end). Really proud of the effort tonight."

For "really disappointed" Scotland coach Gregor Townsend it was a case of what might have been.

"The win was there and we needed to kick on when it was 17-17," he told the BBC.

"Outstanding by us but we need to win these games. We need to make that next step," added Townsend, whose side continue their autumn campaign against Argentina.

It took New Zealand just three minutes to open the scoring.

Second-row Josh Lord, in for captain Scott Barrett, injured in last weekend's 26-13 win over Ireland in Chicago, burst through a ruck and stood up Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn before releasing scrum-half Roigard for a try between the posts.

Fly-half Beauden Barrett converted and New Zealand led 7-0.

Barrett's close-range penalty on the half hour after Scotland strayed offside extended New Zealand's to 10-0.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when Leroy Carter was yellow-carded for a deliberate trip on opposing wing Darcy Graham seven minutes before the interval.

Scotland pressed for a score but outside center Rory Hutchinson was held up over New Zealand's try-line.

The All Blacks punished Scotland's failure to take their chances with a try on the stroke of half-time.

New Zealand flanker Wallace Sititi brok down the blindside and beat Graham before, with Kinghorn again in no-man's land, releasing Jordan for the impressive full-back's 44th try in 52 Tests.

Barrett added the extras and New Zealand were on top at 17-0.

Scotland gave themselves hope in the 46th minute when hooker Ashman got the ball down for a try converted by Russell.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea was shown a yellow card for trying to halt Scotland illegally.

Scotland made their advantage count when wing Kyle Steyn, preferred by coach Townsend to joint record try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe, went over, following good work by skipper Sione Tuipulotu and Russell, for a 51st-minute try.

Russell converted and Scotland were just three points behind at 14-17 to the delight of a raucous Murrayfield.

It then looked like Graham was in for a try at the corner but he dropped the ball diving over the line under pressure from Roigard's superb cover tackle.

Russell's penalty levelled the match at 17-17, with Sititi then receiving New Zealand's third yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

But McKenzie's superb long-range kick left the All Blacks just meters away from Scotland's line before New Zealand opted for a line-out following a close-range penalty.

The All Blacks worked the ball across field, with McKenzie scooping up a loose pass off the turf and keeping his balance brilliantly, as Kinghorn and George Turner closed in, for a try at the corner.

McKenzie could not convert but soon made amends with a clinching penalty.

