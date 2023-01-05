Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia Adelaide Tennis
Russia's Daniil Medvedev, right, is congratulated at the net after defeating Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic during their Round of 16 match at the Adelaide International Tennis tournament in Adelaide, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kelly Barnes)
tennis

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia

Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. The former world No. 1 — now ranked No. 7 — had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the Serbian, who is ranked No. 29.

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play Thursday for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev is seeded No. 3 and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

“Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match," Medvedev said. “Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round.”

Khachanov, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

On the women's side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarterfinals after both won matches on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.

