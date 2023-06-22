Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals; Jarry upsets Tsitsipas

Serbia's Laslo Djere returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their round of 16 match at the Halle Tennis Open, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

tennis

Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control.

Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

The third-ranked Russian is preparing to return to Wimbledon next month for the first time since 2021 after the grass-court Grand Slam barred players from Russia and Belarus last year over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Halle after the eighth-seeded Spanish player beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (2) in their second-round match.

Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7), 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against home favorite Alexander Zverev. The ninth-seeded German beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Stuttgart finalist Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 (4) in their first-round match.

