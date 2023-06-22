Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany Tennis
Serbia's Laslo Djere returns the ball to Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their round of 16 match at the Halle Tennis Open, in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)
tennis

Medvedev beats Djere in 3 sets to reach Halle quarterfinals; Jarry upsets Tsitsipas

0 Comments
HALLE, Germany

Daniil Medvedev continued building momentum after recent setbacks as he moved into the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Wednesday, beating Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 at the grass-court tournament.

Medvedev could have wrapped up the second-round match in straight sets when he took a 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker but lost the next four points as Djere took control.

Medvedev is coming off first-round losses at the French Open and last week at the Libema Open, his first grass event of the season.

The third-ranked Russian is preparing to return to Wimbledon next month for the first time since 2021 after the grass-court Grand Slam barred players from Russia and Belarus last year over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Medvedev next faces Roberto Bautista Agut in Halle after the eighth-seeded Spanish player beat American Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-6 (2) in their second-round match.

Chilean player Nicolas Jarry upset the second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (7), 7-5 to set up a quarterfinal match against home favorite Alexander Zverev. The ninth-seeded German beat Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 6-4.

Also, Stuttgart finalist Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 6-1, 7-6 (4) in their first-round match.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel