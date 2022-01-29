Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Daniil Medvedev had a running battle with the umpire during his semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas Photo: AFP
tennis

Medvedev fined $12,000 for umpire rant at Australian Open

MELBOURNE

Daniil Medvedev was fined a total of $12,000 Saturday following his extraordinary outburst at the chair umpire during his semifinal win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Australian Open.

The Russian world number two was handed two fines by Tennis Australia -- $8,000 for a "visible obscenity" and $4,000 for "unsportsmanlike conduct".

His four-set win over Tsitsipas sealed his second consecutive Australian final appearance, but it was his bewildering rant at chair umpire Jaume Campistol that dominated post-match talk.

"Are you mad? Are you mad? (Tsitsipas's) father can coach every point?" Medvedev screamed at Campistol. "Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?

"His father can talk every point?

"Answer my question. Will you answer my question? Will you answer my question? Can you answer my question? Can you answer my question, please?

"Can his father talk every point?”

After an indistinguishable response from Campistol, Medvedev yelled: "Oh my god. Oh my god, you are so bad, man. How can you be so bad in semifinal, your answer? Look at me. I'm talking to you!"

Later, Medvedev called the umpire a "small cat". At his post-match press conference, he said he regretted making the outburst.

Medvedev's career earnings, according to the ATP, are just over $22 million while the winner's prize money will be A$2.875 million ($2 million).

Medvedev stands between Rafael Nadal and a record 21 Grand Slam titles in the Australian Open final.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

