Medvedev beats French giant to reach Dubai quarterfinals

tennis

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev defeated French giant Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Championships for a third successive year.

Medvedev, the 2023 champion, won 6-4, 6-4, standing firm against Mpetshi Perricard whose service speed was regularly clocked at 140 mph.

"You don't have any time, so it's pure reflexes," said Medvedev of facing the 2.03-meter-tall French player.

"It makes it even easier, because if you don't return it, you're not even disappointed. There were some second serves I missed and I was disappointed. You just try to do your best and I managed it pretty well today."

Mpetshi Perricard saved eight of 10 break points, but was undone by 44 unforced errors.

Medvedev, who is chasing his first title since Rome last year, will next face Tallon Griekspoor, who defeated defending champion Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime set up a quarter-final clash with former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic after seeing off Nuno Borges 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Cilic earned back-to-back tour-level wins for the first time since his title run in Hangzhou last September by beating Alexei Popyrin 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

© 2025 AFP