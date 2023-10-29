Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daniil Medvedev is targeting a sixth ATP title of the season Photo: APA/AFP
tennis

Medvedev downs Tsitsipas to book Vienna final berth

0 Comments
VIENNA

Daniil Medvedev will defend his title at the ATP event in Vienna against Jannik Sinner in Sunday's final after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) on Saturday.

The top-seeded Russian is seeking his sixth title of the season.

In a high-quality contest, Medvedev committed only 10 unforced errors and saved the three break points he faced, all at 2-1 in the opening set.

The 27-year-old broke his Greek rival's serve at 3-3 and went on to seal the set.

Tsitsipas, relying on his serve and volley game, held his serve under pressure at 3-3 in the second, only succumbing in the tie-break with two forehand errors from 6/6.

Medvedev, who has already secured his ticket to the end-of-season ATP Finals, will be playing in his 36th tour-level final and ninth of 2023.

"In general I am happy with how I served and put pressure on him on a lot of points," said world number three Medvedev.

"I had a lot of opportunities and he played well on them also. Generally, this pressure paid off at the end of the match."

Medvedev has now won nine of his 13 meetings with Tsitsipas.

Sinner edged out Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) later on Saturday to reach his sixth final of the season.

The Italian, who beat Medvedev in the Beijing final earlier this month, hit 26 winners in an accomplished display.

Rublev built a 5-2 lead in the first set but Sinner reeled off five straight games to snatch a one-set advantage.

Sinner, at a career-high ranking of world number four, failed to serve out the match in the 10th game of the second set.

Rublev came within two points of forcing a decider in the tie-break, but Sinner held his nerve to win on his first match point.

The 22-year-old will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories over Medvedev, after losing his first six meetings with the former U.S .Open champion.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog