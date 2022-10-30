Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daniil Medvedev reached the Vienna Open final on Saturday Photo: APA/AFP
tennis

Medvedev eases into Vienna final

VIENNA

Daniil Medvedev made short work of his last-four match against Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday to reach the final of the ATP tournament in Vienna.

The former world number one did not face a single break point in a dominant 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Medvedev will face Denis Shapovalov on Sunday as he bids to win his second title of the season.

The Russian's only tournament success this year came in an ATP 250 event in Mexico in August, which ended a run of five straight final defeats.

"There were a few moments in the match where I thought I should have done just a little bit better, to go in front earlier and try to build the pressure earlier," said Medvedev.

"Then I managed to stay consistent and, in the most important points, managed to raise my level. That was enough today, and I'm really happy with my level."

He had lost his previous meeting with Dimitrov at Indian Wells last year but had no such problems this time around, securing victory by winning the last five games of the match.

Medvedev is edging closer to securing his place at the ATP Finals which get underway in Turin on November 13.

The 26-year-old, who won the season-ending event in 2020, sits fifth in the standings.

Canadian Shapovalov reached his second final of the month, after losing the Korea Open title match to Yoshihito Nishioka, by downing the in-form Borna Coric 7-6 (7/4), 6-0.

Shapovalov, who still has not won an ATP tournament since his first title in 2019, has won two of his five meetings with Medvedev, but lost the last three.

The 23-year-old edged a tight opening set in a tie-break, but Cincinnati Masters champion Coric fell away in the second as Shapovalov romped into the final.

