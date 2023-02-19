Medvedev edges Sinner in Rotterdam for 16th title

Russia's Daniil Medvedev celebrates winning the men's final tennis match of the ABN AMRO tournament against Italy's Jannik Sinner at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

tennis

Sixth-seeded Daniil Medvedev rallied past Jannik Sinner at the Rotterdam Open on Sunday to win his 16th title.

Medvedev prevailed 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 in the indoor hard-court final against the Italian, who was looking for back-to-back titles following his victory at Montpellier, France.

Medvedev converted five of 12 break points and limited his unforced errors to 17, compared to Sinner’s 30.

The 27-year-old Russian improved his record against Sinner to 6-0.

Medvedev will return to the top 10 next week, moving up to the No. 9 spot in the ATP rankings.

