Medvedev ends Djokovic's bid for year Slam at U.S. Open

A game from the end of his bid for what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969, Novak Djokovic covered his face with a towel, hiding his tears during a changeover.
For 27 Grand Slam matches in 2021, on hard courts, clay courts and grass, Djokovic could not be deterred, could not be beaten. Needing one more victory, in the U.S. Open final Sunday against Daniil Medvedev, to complete a season sweep of major titles and to claim the record 21st of his career, Djokovic could not come through.
Outplayed by someone using a similar style to his own, Djokovic came up just short of those two historic milestones, losing 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to first-time major champion Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
What was in Djokovic's thoughts as he sat there on the sideline, knowing full well that his quest was moments from its conclusion?
“Relief. I was glad it was over, because the buildup for this tournament, and everything that mentally, emotionally, I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks, was just a lot. It was a lot to handle,” Djokovic said at his news conference. “I was just glad that, finally, the run is over. At the same time, I felt sadness, disappointment — and also gratitude for the crowd and for that special moment that they’ve created for me on the court.”
Until Sunday, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic had been sublime at the sport’s four most important tournaments, enduring the burdens of expectations and pressure over the past seven months and, in New York, the past fortnight.
He won the Australian Open in February, beating Medvedev in the final in straight sets, the French Open in June and Wimbledon in July, pulling even with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam titles, the most for a man in the history of a sport that dates to the 1800s.
The last man to complete a true Grand Slam by going 4 for 4 at the majors in a single season remains Rod Laver, who did it twice — in 1962 and 1969 — and was in the stands Sunday. The last woman to accomplish the feat was Steffi Graf in 1988.
Instead, Djokovic joins Jack Crawford in 1933 and Lew Hoad in 1956 as men who won a year’s first trio of Grand Slam tournaments and made it all the way to the U.S. Open final before losing.
Djokovic, a 34-year-old from Serbia, simply was far from his best on this particular day.
“Just energy-wise, I felt slow,” said Djokovic, who could not create the kind of comeback he had in each of his previous four matches — and six others in Grand Slam action this year — when he dropped the opening set.
"I know I could have, and should have, done better,” he said.
Djokovic made plenty of mistakes, 38 unforced errors in all. He wasn’t able to convert a break chance until it was too little, too late, going just 1 for 6. He showed frustration, too, destroying his racket by pounding it three times against the court after one point, drawing boos from the crowd of 25,703 and a code violation from chair umpire Damien Dumusois.
A lot of Djokovic’s issues also had to do with the No. 2-ranked Medvedev, who used his 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) frame to chase down everything and respond with seemingly effortless groundstrokes — much the way Djokovic wears down foes — and delivered pinpoint serving.
“He was amazing. Just congratulate him, full credit from his mentality, his approach, his game, everything,” Djokovic said. “He absolutely was the better player and deserved to win, no doubt about it.”
Medvedev won 20 of his first 23 service points, establishing a pattern. He finished with 16 aces and 38 winners in all, 11 more than Djokovic.
After overcoming multiple double-faults on match point, Medvedev finally finished the job, then toppled over to the court on his side with his tongue hanging out, which he explained afterward was inspired by a goal celebration from a soccer video game.
“First of all, I want to say ‘sorry’ for you fans and Novak, because, I mean, we all know what he was going for today,” said Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia who entered the day 0-2 in major finals, including a five-set loss to Nadal in the 2019 U.S. Open final.
Then, turning toward Djokovic, Medvedev offered praise for “what you accomplished this year and throughout your career” and added: “I never said this to anybody, but I’ll say it right now. For me, you are the greatest tennis player in history.”
In recent years, there has been constant discussion and debate about which member of the so-called Big Three — Federer, who turned 40 last month, Nadal, 35, or Djokovic — deserves to be considered the best of the bunch and the “GOAT” (“Greatest of All-Time”).
Even with Sunday's setback, Djokovic has accumulated statistics that help people make the case for him. He is the only one of that dominant trio to have won four majors in a row across two seasons, in 2015-16. He is the only one with at least two titles at each major tournament. He is the only player who has won each of the next-tier Masters 1000 events at least twice, too. He has spent more weeks than anyone at No. 1 since the ATP computerized rankings began in 1973, surpassing Federer for that accolade in March. And he holds the edge in head-to-head matchups against both of his long-time rivals.
After a five-set win over Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev in the semifinals Friday night, Djokovic looked ahead to what awaited in the final and declared, "I’m going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I’m going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career.”
But Medvedev lost only one set in the entire tournament and never allowed Djokovic to get into this match.
From the start, Djokovic was not quite himself. He got to love-40 in Medvedev’s first service game of the second set but did not come through on any of those break points. On the third, Djokovic put a sliced backhand in the net, then pounded his racket against his left thigh -- one, two, three, four times, perhaps as disappointed in his footwork as anything.
Thousands in the audience tried to boost him by chanting his nickname, “No-le! No-le! No-le!” After some of Medvedev’s faults, some in the stands would applaud, considered poor form in tennis and repeatedly admonished with a “please” from Dumusois.
By the end, the deficit grew too large for Djokovic, the climb too steep.
"I was below par with everything, to be honest," he said. "So just one of these days where, unfortunately, wasn't meant to be."
The Original Wing
Can't win em all, and it's difficult to win against a player who just didn't miss. Amazing win and tournament by Medvedev - he's a fantastic player. Nole - it's a shame, but it doesn't take away anything from his career. Wonderful moment, and great speeches by both players at the end.
Fighto!
Great to see! Well done Medvedev, fully deserved and dominant win.
Djokovic back to his same old nasty ways, tantrums and racquet smashing. No wonder the crowd was booing him. Contrast his behaviour to the charming and graceful womens champion, Raducanu.
Coulda been
Smashing tennis racquets seems to be Novak's choice of expression. God knows what will happen if the umpires have the intestinal fortitude to issue a game penalty. Time to penalise these tantrums with more appropriate measures.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Fantastic Medvedev! Beat the GOAT and the obnoxious NY crowd who booed, forced him to play through noise on match points, called “out” during points, and cheered faults from both players. Classless, as usual.
Pukey2
Wasn't able to watch the finals this time, but I'm happy to see Medvedev win. I was a big fan of Djokovic who is one of the greatest players ever, but I got turned off by his antics involving super-spreader events last year, and I got sick and tired of his fake injury tactics designed to fool his opponents.
Well done to the 'Bear' man. It's been a long time coming. However, his falling to the ground after winning was very forced and artificial. Raducanu did it in a more natural, graceful way!
The Original Wing
I agree with Ego Sum Lux Mundi. The crowd was incredibly classless. The cheering of faults, the shouting while Medvedev was serving - what an embarrassment. The New York crowd is always noisy, but this was especially offensive. And then one of the organizers called them "the best crowd in the world" during the trophy presentation - made me roll my eyes.
u_s__reamer
Fortunately for Medvedev Djokovic was not in form, and Medvedev's momentary wobble and visible meltdown double faulting on the brink of a championship point was immediately compensated for by a resumption of his brilliant performance to put the icing on the cake of a well-deserved win. It looks like it's now going to be the turn of the dominant Slavs to make tennis history.
Seesaw7
Just energy-wise, I felt slow
Djokovic, in Tokyo tournament you blamed the weather. What is next excuse going to be,?
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Novak Djokovic is human. Works hard and had a long run. Well played. Congratulations to champion Daniil Medvedev.
Roblib
So happy for Medvedev, had a great tournament only dropping one set. He's been knocking on the door for big things the last couple years, hopefully this gets him really going. Hopefully when Thiem gets healthy he will return to top form and between him, Medvedev, Zverev, and Tsitsipas you've got some good competition for Djokovic. Still can't stand Novak but he is a great player for sure.
timeon
Pukey, you can watch the press conference, he explains about his celebration. It’s called the dead fish celebration apparently
Richard Gallagher
Djokovic. The pretender to the throne deposed by one of the many upcoming talents. Djokovic happens to operate in a gap between two very aged, one-time and perhaps, forever, 'greatest' players and the young undeveloped talents. Now, the youngsters will be taking Novak's scalp. He will be regularly ground down. When Federer was much younger, he easily disposed of Novak.
Simply adding numbers to a tally does not make you 'the greatest' - it is a matter of who you played during your time and how you fared against the top talent in their and your prime.
lostrune2
Prior to the finals, Djokovic was 9-0 in majors after losing the 1st set, including a mind-blowing 4 straight matches in this US Open. But this time, he couldn't recover from yet another 1st set loss
Congrats to Medvedev - he finally won his 1st Grand Slam in his 3rd attempt! It's a rare breakthrough on the Slam choke-hold by the Big 3. Medvedev's celebration is indeed the "dead fish celebration" used in the FIFA football video game which he's an avid player (he planned it - he wanted something memorable to do when he won his first Slam)
Once again, the men's calendar slam is unequaled since 1969....................... unless ya count the wheelchair division! Both men's and women's wheelchair US Open champions completed not just the calendar slam but the Golden Slam! So congrats to them too!