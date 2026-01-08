 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev hits a return to Frances Tiafoe Image: AFP
tennis

Medvedev extends strong start to season ahead of Australian Open

0 Comments
BRISBANE

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev extended his impressive start to the season ahead of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Frances Tiafoe in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The top seed took just an hour to defeat the American 6-3, 6-2 following his equally ruthless first-round win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics on Monday.

Medvedev served superbly against Tiafoe and didn't face a break point in reaching the third round.

The 29-year-old Russian has conceded that the world's top two, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are out of reach of the other players on the men's tour.

But he also said that anything could happen at a Grand Slam and he has shown in the first two rounds in Brisbane that he will be one of the challengers when the Australian Open starts on January 18.

"I'm really happy with the way I played the two matches," said Medvedev, a three-time beaten finalist at the Melbourne major. "It's kind of continuing what I started doing at the end of the last year, already playing better and better.

"But these two matches (this week) I think were even better and I'm happy that some things I worked on in the pre-season seemed to work here."

Defending champion Jiri Lehecka was forced to retire from his match against Sebastian Korda of the United States.

Korda won the first set and they were on serve in the second when Lehecka pulled out with an ankle injury.

In the women's draw, second seed and world number three Amanda Anisimova had a straightforward win over Australia's Kimberly Birrell, 6-1, 6-3.

Rising Russian star Mirra Andreeva, 18, had a tougher fight before seeing off Australian qualifier Olivia Gadecki 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel