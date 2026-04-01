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Indian Wells Tennis
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, tries to return a shot against Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during a semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 14, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
tennis

Medvedev fined $7,000 for smashing his racket 7 times at the Monte Carlo Masters

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By ANDREW DAMPF
MONTE CARLO

Former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was fined 6,000 euros ($7,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he smashed his racket seven times during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, the ATP Tour confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked 10th, received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct by the chair umpire for his actions early in the second set of Wednesday’s match.

The fine is small in comparison to the $76,000 and $42,500 that Medvedev was penalized with for outbursts at the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year, respectively.

Medvedev, who had a first-round bye, had earned 45,520 euros ($50,000) in prize money from the Monte Carlo tournament.

The 30-year-old Russian was already struggling when he landed a forehand in the net to drop his opening service game of the second set and fall behind 2-0 and he slammed his racket near the baseline. Then he picked the racket up and threw it toward a tarp at the end of the court.

Still not through, Medvedev then continually picked his frame up and kept smashing it until it was destroyed enough to fit through an opening in a courtside trash can as the crowd sarcastically cheered him on.

Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in 2021, lost the match in 49 minutes.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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