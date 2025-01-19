 Japan Today
Russia's Daniil Medvedev was fined $76,000 over his Australian Open antics Image: AFP
tennis

Medvedev fined $76,000 for Australian Open antics

MELBOURNE

Temperamental Russian Daniil Medvedev was Saturday fined $76,000 over his behavior at the Australian Open, where he destroyed a net camera, threw his racket and skipped a post-match press conference.

The world number five was penalised $10,000 for a meltdown during his five-set first-round win against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej, when he mangled his racquet and ruined the camera.

He faced an even bigger penalty -- $66,000 -- over his antics in the next round when he crashed out to 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien.

During the match he threw his racket toward the sidelines, skidding across the court until it reached an advertising panel near his bench.

He also argued with the umpire after being called out for repeated foot faults, then skipped his obligatory post-match press conference.

Medvedev had reached three of the last four Australian Open finals, including in 2024 when he imploded after leading by two sets, losing to Jannik Sinner.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

