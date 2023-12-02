Medvedev unseats Alcaraz to book Djokovic rematch in U.S. Open final

Daniil Medvedev delivered a sensational performance to knock out defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals

By Martyn WOOD

Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a U.S. Open thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop Alcaraz in his quest to become the first back-to-back men's winner in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

"I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set," said Medvedev.

"He (Alcaraz) is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it."

Medvedev now meets Djokovic on Sunday as the 36-year-old Serbian star once more goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title to crown his return to world number one next week.

The third-seeded Medvedev won his lone major at the 2021 U.S. Open when he foiled Djokovic in his bid for a calendar Grand Slam.

He produced a scintillating performance against Alcaraz, avenging a lopsided loss to the Spaniard in the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

Medvedev held his nerve under constant pressure from Alcaraz in the opening set, elevating his level in tie-break to claim the final four points.

Alcaraz didn't face a single break point in the first set, but Medvedev totally dominated the second set -- dropping just two points on serve and breaking the top seed twice.

The Spaniard kept his hopes alive with a break in the fourth game of the third set enough to extend the match to a fourth set.

He saw three break points come and go at 1-1 before Medvedev administered the fatal blow with a superb backhand return, breaking for a 4-2 lead.

A routine hold moved Medvedev to the cusp of victory, which he eventually sealed after an epic final game in which Alcaraz saved three match points but also failed to convert three break points.

