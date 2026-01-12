 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Daniil Medvedev hits a return during his men's singles final against Brandon Nakashima at the Brisbane International Image: AFP
tennis

Medvedev warms up in style for Australian Open with Brisbane win

0 Comments
BRISBANE

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev warmed up for an assault on this year's opening Grand Slam in perfect fashion by winning the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The Russian world number 13 was too strong for American Brandon Nakashima and ran out a 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) winner in 96 minutes on Pat Rafter Arena for his 22nd ATP Tour title.

Medevdev broke a shell-shocked Nakashima twice in the first set and looked on course for a quick victory.

Nakashima rallied in the second to force a tiebreak but the towering Russian raced to a 5-0 lead in the breaker and the match was as good as over.

"I started pretty strong but then Brandon found his way back, saved some match points then almost got it to a third set," Medvedev said.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne next Sunday, January 18.

"It's been a great start to the year," said Medvedev, who made the final in Brisbane in 2019. "I said then that I would try and come back and win it. I came back seven or eight years later and I'm happy to hold the trophy."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel