Medvedev warms up in style for Australian Open with Brisbane win

Daniil Medvedev hits a return during his men's singles final against Brandon Nakashima at the Brisbane International

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev warmed up for an assault on this year's opening Grand Slam in perfect fashion by winning the Brisbane International final on Sunday.

The Russian world number 13 was too strong for American Brandon Nakashima and ran out a 6-2, 7-6 (7/1) winner in 96 minutes on Pat Rafter Arena for his 22nd ATP Tour title.

Medevdev broke a shell-shocked Nakashima twice in the first set and looked on course for a quick victory.

Nakashima rallied in the second to force a tiebreak but the towering Russian raced to a 5-0 lead in the breaker and the match was as good as over.

"I started pretty strong but then Brandon found his way back, saved some match points then almost got it to a third set," Medvedev said.

The Australian Open begins in Melbourne next Sunday, January 18.

"It's been a great start to the year," said Medvedev, who made the final in Brisbane in 2019. "I said then that I would try and come back and win it. I came back seven or eight years later and I'm happy to hold the trophy."

