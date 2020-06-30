Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Burnley's Ben Mee, second left, is congratulated by teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park, in London, England, Monday, June 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Catherine Ivill,Pool)
soccer

Mee's header gives Burnley 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace

0 Comments
LONDON

Ben Mee marked his 300th league appearance for Burnley by clinching a 1-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Monday and keeping his team in an unexpected push for European qualification.

A three-year wait for a goal ended for Mee with a header in the 62nd minute, moving Burnley up to eighth in the English Premier League — seven points from the Champions League places with six games to go.

Burnley was without Jay Rodriguez — the match-winner against Watford on Thursday — and due to a lack of options Sean Dyche could replace him with only defender Erik Pieters.

Palace remained 11th after losing at an empty Selhurst Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog