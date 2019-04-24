Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Melbourne eliminated after draw; Sanfrecce moves into 1st place in Asian Champions League

0 Comments
SEOUL, South Korea

A pair of Australian teams earned draws in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, good enough to keep one alive in the competition while eliminating the other.

Melbourne Victory became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage despite its 1-1 draw against two-time champion Guangzhou Evergrande.

Huang Bowen gave the Chinese club the lead but Melbourne took advantage of a defensive slip and Jai Ingham equalized in the Group F match.

Also in the group, Japanese club Sanfrecce Hiroshima moved into first place by beating South Korean team Daegu FC 1-0. Hayato Araki scored the lone goal.

Sydney FC was the other Australian team to get a draw, finishing 2-2 against Shanghai SIPG in Group H.

Adam Le Fondre scored the final goal in the second half to give Sydney its third point in the group. Despite remaining in last place, the Australians are only two points behind second-place Shanghai.

The top two teams in each of the eight groups advance to the round of 16.

In the other Group H match, Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale and South Korean opponent Ulsan Horangi played to a 2-2 draw.

