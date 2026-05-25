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F1 Canadian Grand Prix Auto Racing
Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, of Italy, competes during the F1 Canadian Grand Prix auto race in Montreal, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)
auto racing

Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli wins the Canadian GP for his 4th straight F1 victory

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MONTREAL

Italian teen star Kimi Antonelli charged to his fourth straight Formula 1 victory Sunday in a wild Canadian Grand Prix after Mercedes teammate George Russell was knocked out by an engine failure.

The title-chasing Mercedes drivers put on a show in a thrilling battle through 30 laps, trading the lead several times and coming dangerously close to making contact, until Russell ran into trouble.

That gave the 19-year-old Antonelli a clear path to victory ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, who overtook Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for second with six laps to go in cold and windy conditions at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Antonelli opened a 43-point lead over Russell in the season standings through five of 22 stops. After Russell won the season-opener race in Australia, Antonelli won in China, Japan and Miami.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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