 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
MLS Atlanta FC Inter Miami Soccer
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) runs with the ball after scoring a goal during the second half of their MLS playoff opening round soccer match against Atlanta United, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
soccer

Messi’s Inter Miami is among bottom seeds for Club World Cup draw

0 Comments
By JAMES ROBSON
MIAMI

Manchester City and Real Madrid will be placed in the highest-ranking pot in the draw for the Club World Cup, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is in the lowest.

FIFA confirmed on Tuesday the procedure for the draw, which takes place in Miami on Thursday. The newly expanded tournament will be held in the United States from June 15 to July 13 next year.

Also in Pot 1 are European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain as well as the four highest-ranked teams from South America: Flamengo, Palmeiras, River Plate and Fluminense.

Inter Miami, which qualified despite being eliminated in the first-round of the MLS Cup playoffs, is in Pot 4, along with the Seattle Sounders.

FIFA said the 32 qualified teams had been allocated positions in four pots for the draw to “ensure competitive balance and geographical diversity.”

Pot 1 consists of the highest-ranked teams in Europe and South America, while Pot 2 is made up of the remaining European qualifiers.

Pot 3 has Neymar’s Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal as one of the two highest-ranked qualifiers from Asia. It also features the two highest-ranked teams from Africa, the North, Central America and Caribbean confederation and two more South American teams.

Twelve European teams have qualified including Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Porto, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Juventus and Salzburg.

Draw rules state that two European teams will be included in each of the eight groups, but no other confederation can have more than one team in the same group.

Miami and Seattle have automatically been allocated fourth position in groups A and B respectively before the draw has even taken place.

Messi's team plays in the opening game of the tournament at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Sounders' opening game is at Lumen Field in Seattle.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel