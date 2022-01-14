Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lionel Messi has scored six goals in 16 PSG appearances this season Photo: AFP/File
sports

Messi says he needs more time to recover from COVID-19

0 Comments
PARIS

Lionel Messi said on Thursday he needs more time to recover before playing again after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month.

Paris Saint-Germain star Messi, 34, tested positive while on holiday in his hometown of Rosario before flying back to the French capital on January 5.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has missed two PSG matches while in self-isolation.

"As you know I had Covid and I wanted to thank you all for the messages I received," Messi posted on Instagram. "It has taken me longer than I thought to be OK but I'm almost recovered and I'm looking forward to getting back on the field.

"I'm training to get back to being at 100%, great challenges are coming this year and I hope we can see each other again," he added.

Since testing negative last week he has trained alone at PSG's headquarters.

According to ESPN Argentina the former Barcelona attacker will miss this weekend's home Ligue 1 game against Brest.

Messi's club team-mates including Angel Di Maria, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Julian Draxler have also tested positive for coronavirus since the Christmas break.

The Parisians host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on February 15.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog