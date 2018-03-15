Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career as Barcelona proved too good for Chelsea Photo: AFP
soccer

Messi hits Champions League century in emphatic Barca win over Chelsea

By Tom ALLNUTT
BARCELONA

Barcelona hailed Lionel Messi as 'The King' and he handed Chelsea the royal punishment by scoring twice to reach 100 Champions League goals and end their quarterfinal hopes.

After unfurling a banner showing the words "God Save The King" before kick-off, Barca's fans were celebrating after just 129 seconds at the Camp Nou as Messi found the net before Chelsea had even made a pass.

He then teed up Ousmane Dembele to double Barca's lead in the second leg of the last-16 clash before registering a century of Champions League goals on his 123rd appearance to complete a 3-0 victory, 4-1 on aggregate.

Messi becomes only the second player to reach the milestone in Europe's premier tournament, following Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 117 goals in 152 games.

By the end, the Argentinian's scintillating breakaway in the build-up to Dembele's first Barcelona goal had become little more than a footnote to what was another Messi masterclass.

It caps a remarkable five days for the 30-year-old, who sat out Saturday's La Liga win over Malaga to attend to the birth of his third child.

Chelsea, in touch after the 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, were therefore unfortunate enough to encounter the striker fresh, free and at his frighteningly brilliant best.

At the finish, Chelsea coach Antonio Conte left the field with his arm around the forward, perhaps with nothing to add but congratulations.

Conte's team had chances, particularly in the first half, but the sense was once Barcelona were in front they were content to sit back and counter.

With Manchester United dumped out by Sevilla and Tottenham outmanuevered by Juventus, Chelsea's exit means for all the talk of a Premier League resurgence, Liverpool and Manchester City are its only two representatives in the quarterfinals.

Spain have three, after Real saw off the challenge of Paris Saint-Germain.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

