Mets option Senga to minors and activate Alvarez from injured list

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga leaves a baseball game against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

baseball

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

Struggling pitcher Kodai Senga has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse by the New York Mets, who also reinstated catcher Francisco Alvarez from the 10-day injured list on Friday.

The team announced the moves hours before the opener of a critical three-game series at Cincinnati. Brandon Sproat, one of New York's top pitching prospects, is expected to be called up from Syracuse to start the series finale Sunday in Senga's place.

Senga, an All-Star in 2023 and runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year, was the Mets' best starter early this season — but he's been largely ineffective since returning from a hamstring injury in mid-July. The 32-year-old right-hander is 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 22 outings overall.

Because of language in his contract, the Mets needed Senga's consent to send him to the minors, a move he agreed to with the club trying to nail down a playoff berth down the stretch.

New York began the day four games in front of San Francisco for the final National League wild card, and five ahead of Cincinnati.

Alvarez sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb sliding headfirst into second base Aug. 17 against Seattle during the Major League Baseball Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The injury will ultimately require surgery, but Alvarez plans to finish the season first. He began a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 27 and was hit by a pitch in his first game, causing a small fracture to his left pinkie.

After a few days off to allow the swelling to subside, Alvarez resumed playing for Syracuse to get ready for his return.

Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger have filled in at catcher during Alvarez's absence. To open a roster spot Friday, the Mets optioned Senger to Triple-A.

New York also announced that right-hander Wander Suero reported to the team. Suero was added to the bullpen after being claimed off waivers Thursday from the Atlanta Braves.

Also on Thursday, right-handed reliever Reed Garrett was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Binghamton.

