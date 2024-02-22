Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga smiles during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
baseball

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga dealing with some arm fatigue after throwing at spring training

By JAY COHEN
NEW YORK

New York Mets right-hander Kodai Senga experienced some arm fatigue after throwing a side session during spring training.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Senga was being examined by the team's trainers. Mendoza wasn't sure at that point if they were going to get an MRI for the Japanese pitcher.

“We'll see. We've got to get with the trainers because that was late, obviously,” Mendoza told reporters in Port St. Lucie, Florida. “I've got to get more information. But he got on the mound yesterday and today he came in and just overall arm fatigue.”

New York is looking to Senga to help anchor its rotation after he put together an impressive rookie season. The Mets also signed right-hander Luis Severino and left-hander Sean Manaea in the offseason, and they acquired right-hander Adrian Houser in a December trade with Milwaukee.

The 31-year-old Senga signed a $75 million, five-year contract with New York in December 2022. He went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts last year.

The Mets are hoping to rebound after they finished fourth in the NL East with a 75-87 record in 2023. David Stearns took over as president of baseball operations in September, and Mendoza was hired in November.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

