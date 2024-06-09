 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Dodgers Mets Baseball
New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga throws on the field before the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
baseball

Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won't be back before All-Star break

0 Comments
LONDON

New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga won't make his season debut until after the All-Star break, manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday.

“That’s fair to say,” Mendoza said in response to a question about the right-hander's rehab timeline.

The Mets are in London for a two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old Senga has been sidelined by a capsule strain in his pitching shoulder. But he has started long-tossing.

“Hopefully he can start throwing bullpens at some point at the beginning of next week,” Mendoza said.

Senga went 12-7 with a 2.98 ERA in 29 starts for the Mets last year, making the NL All-Star team during his first season in the majors after arriving from Japan. He struck out 202 batters in 166 1/3 innings, finishing runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year and seventh in Cy Young Award voting.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel