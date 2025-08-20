 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., whose sports career is on the decline, is alleged to have ties to the Sinaloa cartel Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
sports

Mexican boxer Chavez Jr deported from U.S. over alleged cartel ties

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Former champion boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has been detained in Mexico after deportation by the United States to face drug cartel-related charges, Mexican authorities said Tuesday.

Chavez, the son of legendary fighter Julio Cesar Chavez, was handed over at midday Monday and transferred to a prison in Mexico's northwest Sonora state, according to information on the country's National Detention Registry.

"He was deported," President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters, adding that there was an arrest warrant for him in Mexico.

US authorities arrested Chavez in July for being in the United States illegally.

They also said he was wanted in Mexico for alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, one of six Mexican drug trafficking groups designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

His extradition comes as U.S. President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants as part of a promise to deport millions of people.

Chavez's arrest in July happened days after his lopsided loss to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a cruiserweight bout before a sell-out crowd in California.

Once a top-rated boxer, he won the WBC middleweight world title in 2011 and successfully defended it three times.

But his career has also included multiple suspensions and fines for failed drug tests.

Homeland Security, which oversees US immigration enforcement, said Chavez had entered the United States legally in 2023 on a tourist visa that was valid until February 2024.

In April last year, he applied for permanent residency based on his marriage to a US citizen "who is connected to the Sinaloa cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman."

Homeland Security said that in addition to the active warrant in Mexico, Chavez had criminal convictions in the United States, including on weapons charges in 2024 in Los Angeles.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel