Newsletter Signup Register / Login
baseball

Rakuten player Amador suspended for doping

0 Comments
TOKYO

Mexican infielder Japhet Amador has been suspended for six months by Nippon Professional Baseball for a doping violation.

The 31-year-old slugger, who has been out since Aug 3 with abdominal pain, tested positive for the banned substances chlorthalidone and furosemide, NPB said on Thursday.

Both are diuretic drugs used in the treatment of high blood pressure. Diuretics are banned because they can be used to mask the presence of performance-enhancing substances in the bloodstream.

Amador denied knowingly taking a banned substance at a hearing in July but did not file an appeal over the test results.

In 62 games for the Rakuten Eagles this year, Amador posted a .269 batting average with 20 home runs.

Amador joined the Eagles in 2016, a year after leading the Mexican Baseball League in home runs.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon