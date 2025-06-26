 Japan Today
CWC Inter Miami Palmeiras Soccer
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi motions while warming up before the Club World Cup Group A soccer match between Inter Miami and Palmeiras in Miami Gardens, Fla., Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
soccer

Miami's Lionel Messi at $20.4 million earns more than 21 other MLS teams' payrolls this year

By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer for the third straight year with total annual compensation of $20,446,667, greater than the entire payroll of 21 teams.

Messi's base compensation is $12 million, the Major League Soccer Players Association said Wednesday.

His figures cover his MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent’s fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.

The average guaranteed compensation of $649,120 was up 9.2% from $594,389 in May 2024.

Messi's Inter Miami topped the league with a record $46.8 million payroll as of May 23, up from $41.7 million at the end of last season. Miami's payroll was double that of all teams other than Toronto ($34.1 million) and Atlanta ($27.6 million).

Cincinnati was fourth at $23.2 million, followed by the defending champion LA Galaxy ($22.9 million), Los Angeles FC ($22.4 million) and Chicago ($22.1 million).

Expansion San Diego was 10th at $20 million.

Montreal had the lowest payroll of the league's 30 teams at just under $12 million. Philadelphia was 29th at $13.4 million.

