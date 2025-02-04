 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Track League TV Deal
FILE - Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, crosses the finish line to win a women's 200 meters invitational race during the Diamond League final 2024 athletics meet in Brussels, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Frederic Sierakowski, File)
sports

Michael Johnson's new Grand Slam Track signs deal for Peacock and The CW to show races

0 Comments
BURBANK, Calif

Michael Johnson’s new track league has struck a media deal for Peacock to stream all the action live and The CW to broadcast the weekend races during the four events in 2025.

The Grand Slam Track League has signed 48 racers, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas, to compete in a four-event circuit beginning April 4 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Johnson, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, has raised upward of $30 million and the league is promising $100,000 first prizes and a prize pool of more than $12.6 million in addition to undisclosed amounts to those who participate in the season-long series.

Securing media deals was considered a key piece of the rollout. The move gives NBC Sports, the Olympic rights holder that operates Peacock, a foothold in track and field after not renewing its deal to stream track's Diamond League meets after last year.

The CW's highest-profile sports deal, with LIV Golf, ended after two seasons of paltry ratings. The start-up golf series recently signed a deal with Fox Sports that goes into effect this year.

Johnson's mission is to keep track in front of fans for more than just the Olympic year, and to set up more showdowns between the sport's top athletes.

Other events this year are scheduled for Miami, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. The events will place runners in groups — sprints, hurdles, middle distance, etc., — and they will race twice over a weekend, with their placement in the races, not their times, determining the champions in each group.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Yuzawa Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kuju Shinrin Koen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Iwappara Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel