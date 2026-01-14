 Japan Today
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women¥s World Cup slalom, in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Mikaela Shiffrin and U.S. teammate Paula Moltzan 1-2 after 1st run of Flachau night slalom

FLACHAU, Austria

Mikaela Shiffrin and American teammate Paula Moltzan stood 1-2 following the opening run of a World Cup slalom night race Tuesday.

Shiffrin, who has won five of the six slaloms in the Olympic season, finished 0.19 seconds ahead of Moltzan, who is seeking her first career victory.

Katharina Truppe of Austria stood third, 0.35 behind, while Camille Rast — the Swiss racer who recently ended Shiffrin’s winning streak — stood fourth, 0.78 behind, after an error toward the end of her run.

Lara Colturi, the Italian-born racer who competes for Albania, had a wild run and finished 2.66 behind.

After this race, there is only one more slalom before the Milan Cortina Winter Games open on Feb. 6.

Shiffrin is seeking her record-extending 107th World Cup win, 70th in slalom and sixth in Flachau.

Shiffrin can clinch the season-long slalom title if she wins and Rast finishes below 14th.

Moltzan’s best World Cup results are three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes. She also took bronze in giant slalom at last season’s world championships.

