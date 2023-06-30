Newsletter Signup Register / Login
White Sox Angels Baseball
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after scoring off of a triple hit by Mike Trout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game; 4 Texas players chosen to start

By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Trout was voted to start for the 10th time and will be joined in the AL lineup by teammate Shohei Ohtani, who last week was chosen at designated hitter as the league's top-vote getter in the first round.

Nine first-time starters were picked by fans, including three Rangers: catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager and third baseman Josh Jung.

Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien was chosen for his second start.

Texas’ previous high was three starters in 2012, when Adrian Beltré, Josh Hamilton and Mike Napoli were picked.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Díaz and outfielder Randy Arozarena were among the first-time starters, joined by Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy, Miami second baseman Luis Arraez and Atlanta outfielder Corbin Carroll.

Three Los Angeles Dodgers were picked: first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was elected to his fifth start and eighth appearance.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, elected to start for the fifth time, hasn’t played since June 3 because of a torn ligament in his right big toe. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez finished fourth in the AL outfield voting.

Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. earned an outfield spot last week as the NL's top vote-getter during the first round, from May 31 to June 22. The second round started Monday and ended Thursday.

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday.

Heim edged Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 52%-48% and Díaz beat out Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 53%-47%. The closest NL votes were both 53%-47%: Arraez over Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies and Martinez over Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

