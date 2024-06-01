 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Paul Tyson Boxing
Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul, right, face off during a news conference promoting their upcoming boxing bout, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. The fight is scheduled for July 20. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
boxing

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson's health episode

By GREG BEACHAM
NEW YORK

Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.

Tyson and Paul said Friday that they will announce a new fight date next week. They were scheduled to meet July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson fell ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday, and his flight was met by first responders. Tyson's camp attributed the episode to an ulcer problem.

“During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations,” the fight's promoters said in a statement.

Tyson hasn’t fought professionally since June 2005, but he has been training regularly for several years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining exhibition in November 2020.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in the statement. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Tickets already purchased for the fight at the Dallas Cowboys’ home stadium will be honored on the new fight date, promoters said.

The 27-year-old Paul is a YouTube star who has forged a successful prizefighting career mostly by taking on mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake: When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish."

