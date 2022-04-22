Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mike Tyson, one of the best heavyweights of all time, lashed out at a passenger on a domestic U.S. flight Photo: AFP
boxing

Mike Tyson hits passenger on U.S. plane: phone video

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco after reportedly becoming irritated by the man's attempts to talk to him.

Cell phone footage showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.

"Iron Mike" was initially friendly to the passenger and his friend when they boarded the flight but reacted after the man "wouldn't stop provoking" him, the TMZ entertainment website said.

The man "kept trying to talk" to the 55-year-old fighter, it reported.

"Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear... and told him to chill. When the guy didn't, that's when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man's face."

Tyson was reported to have walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.

Police, the JetBlue airline and Tyson's representatives made no immediate comment on Thursday.

Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, Tyson is also known for his erratic behavior -- biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout -- and brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and a cocaine addiction.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Login to comment

Wouldn’t you hate to be seated next to Mike Tyson on any flight?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Wouldn’t you hate to be seated next to Mike Tyson on any flight?

No. I've sat next to famous people on a few flights. Said hello and put on my headphones. I figure they have enough hassles just being in public, so I don't need to add to it.

a) There's no excuse for violence - when you aren't being paid for it in a legal competition.

b) We don't know what the man was saying. Put two disruptive people together and violence can happen, especially in a stressful situation, like flying is for many people.

I didn't hunt down the video.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

What a bully who can't afford first class. Charge him with violent assault.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Wouldn’t you hate to be seated next to Mike Tyson on any flight?

Actually I think that I'd probably like it. He should have the right to be left alone (we all should). And if someone did get into his space/face, etc., he would have been wrong not to have had the crew take care of it. Without knowing more, I'd be glad to sit by him.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog