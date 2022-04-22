Mike Tyson hits passenger on U.S. plane: phone video

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a passenger on a plane about to fly out of San Francisco after reportedly becoming irritated by the man's attempts to talk to him.
Cell phone footage showed Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and delivering a flurry of blows to the man, who appeared to be left with bruises and some bleeding in the incident on Wednesday.
"Iron Mike" was initially friendly to the passenger and his friend when they boarded the flight but reacted after the man "wouldn't stop provoking" him, the TMZ entertainment website said.
The man "kept trying to talk" to the 55-year-old fighter, it reported.
"Tyson had enough of the guy behind him talking in his ear... and told him to chill. When the guy didn't, that's when the witness says Tyson started to throw several punches at the man's face."
Tyson was reported to have walked off the plane before it took off for Florida.
Police, the JetBlue airline and Tyson's representatives made no immediate comment on Thursday.
Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, Tyson is also known for his erratic behavior -- biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear in a 1997 bout -- and brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and a cocaine addiction.© 2022 AFP
stormcrow
Wouldn’t you hate to be seated next to Mike Tyson on any flight?
theFu
No. I've sat next to famous people on a few flights. Said hello and put on my headphones. I figure they have enough hassles just being in public, so I don't need to add to it.
a) There's no excuse for violence - when you aren't being paid for it in a legal competition.
b) We don't know what the man was saying. Put two disruptive people together and violence can happen, especially in a stressful situation, like flying is for many people.
I didn't hunt down the video.
zichi
What a bully who can't afford first class. Charge him with violent assault.
Skeptical
Actually I think that I'd probably like it. He should have the right to be left alone (we all should). And if someone did get into his space/face, etc., he would have been wrong not to have had the crew take care of it. Without knowing more, I'd be glad to sit by him.