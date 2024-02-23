Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Benjamin Bourigeaud twice beat France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from the spot but AC Milan did enough to get past Rennes Photo: AFP
soccer

Milan and Benfica book spots in Europa League last 16

0 Comments
PARIS

AC Milan overcame a spirited Rennes 5-3 on aggregate despite a 3-2 loss in Thursday's second leg to reach the Europa League last 16, where they will be joined by fellow former European champions Benfica.

Benjamin Bourigeaud scored a hat-trick for Rennes, including a pair of penalties, but goals from Luka Jovic and Rafael Leao ensured Milan were never really in danger of blowing a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

Benfica also saw off French opposition as a 0-0 draw away to Toulouse was enough to send the Portuguese side through following their 2-1 victory in last week's first leg in Lisbon.

Marseille host Shakhtar Donetsk later in Jean-Louis Gasset's first match at the helm following the exit of Gennaro Gattuso. The tie is level at 2-2 after the opening match in Hamburg.

Last season's runners-up Roma take on Feyenoord in the Italian capital after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Sporting Lisbon are 3-1 up on Swiss champions Young Boys going into the return fixture, while Galatasaray have a 3-2 edge over Sparta Prague.

The draw for the last 16 will be made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog