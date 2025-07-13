Milan wins baking Tour de France mass sprint as French denied again

cycling

By Damian McCALL

Jonathan Milan won stage eight of the Tour de France in a mass bunch sprint on Saturday ahead of Wout van Aert and Kaden Groves.

On a day for pure sprinters and with no change at the top of the overall rankings, Lidl-Trek's Milan was the first Italian to win a stage on the Tour since Vincenzo Nibali in the Alps in 2019.

Milan, 24, took over the top of the sprint points rankings and had been wearing the green tunic in place of Tadej Pogacar, who had earned the sprint and the overall leader's yellow jersey by winning stage seven.

"It means a lot for me and also my country," Milan said. "I was placed in a perfect position to take this victory.

"And I'll try and win again tomorrow," he said of Sunday's flat stage also billed as one for the sprinters.

Pogacar retained the overall lead with Remco Evenepoel and Kevin Vauquelin rounding out the top three, with no change in the top 10 as the peloton kept its powder dry.

"It's nice to have a day like this," said 2020, 2021 and 2024 Tour winner Pogacar.

"It was a bit more relaxed and not necessary to push too hard in the sun all day.

"Especially as Monday is a brutal stage," the Slovenian added of the eight classified climbs and many more besides in a stage loaded with opportunities on France's national holiday in the Massif Central.

Pogacar, 26, also spoke of his teammate Joao Almeida who was hurt in a late fall Friday.

"It was good to see Joao finish the stage okay," he said.

"As I said, Monday is a brutal stage but nobody is expecting Joao to kill himself for a bike race," said Pogacar.

A day after complaining of the heat and fatigue Pogacar also refused to be drawn on his participation at the Vuelta a Espana, the third and final Grand Tour of the season.

"I have to think about if I want to spend another month away from home," he said.

Best young rider and Olympic champion Evenepoel hit a top speed of over 82kph.

"It was a nervy finale and I just wanted to stay up front in case of a fall," said Evenepoel

"It was a shame for Tim (Merlier, his team's sprinter) but he punctured in the run in," the 25-year-old Belgian added.

The remaining 177 riders from the original 184 rolled through the Brittany countryside with the harvest ongoing a month early and colossal crowds on the roadside.

Under clear blue skies and 31 degrees Celsius heat there was little inspiration in the peloton to breakaway until late in the day.

French duo Mathieu Burgaudeau and Matteo Vercher attacked from 70km and the pair were only reeled in on the edge of finish town Laval after enthusiastic support on this Tour, which is based entirely on French soil but with no home winner yet.

The pair were awarded jointly the day's combativity award for their efforts.

The French Groupama-FDJ team is based in this region but their sprinter Paul Penhoet punctured 7km from home and failed to get back into the action in time for the finale.

Stage nine on Sunday heads south from Chinon to Chateauroux and is another flat affair with the focus on keeping hydrated in the heat and staying in the saddle.

© 2025 AFP