SheBelieves Japan Australia Soccer
Japan's Mina Tanaka, left, Fuka Nagano (10) and Maika Hamano (17) celebrate after a goal by Tanaka as Australia forward Mary Fowler, right, walks away during the SheBelieves Cup women's soccer tournament, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
soccer

Mina Tanaka scores twice as Japan beats Australia 4-0 in SheBelieves Cup opener

HOUSTON

Mina Tanaka scored a pair of first-half goals and assisted on a second-half goal as Japan opened the SheBelieves Cup with a 4-0 win over Australia on Thursday.

Tanaka scored on a right-footed shot from the right box in the sixth minute before corralling a loose ball in the middle of the box and tapping a right-footed shot through goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold’s legs and into the net in the 33rd minute.

Maika Hamano scored from just outside the goalkeeper’s box in the 53rd minute off a centering pass from Tanaka to make it 3-0. Moeka Minami scored in the 75th minute on a header from just outside the right box off a pass from Hiraku Kitagawa.

Japan, ranked eighth in the latest FIFA rankings, was playing its first match under new manager Nils Nielsen.

Japan plays Colombia on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona, before facing the U.S. on Feb 26 in San Diego. Australia faces the U.S. on Sunday in Glendale before finishing play against Colombia on Feb. 26 in San Diego.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

