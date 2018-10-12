Newsletter Signup Register / Login
soccer

Minamino, Ito score as Japan beats Panama 3-0 in friendly

NIIGATA

Japan improved its record to 2-0 under coach Hajime Moriyasu after beating Panama 3-0 in a friendly on Friday.

Takafumi Minamino put the hosts ahead just before halftime on a left-footed shot from the center of the box, and Junya Ito doubled the advantage from close range midway through the second half.

An own goal by Panama defender Harold Cummings capped the result for Japan.

