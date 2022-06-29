Minamino leaves Liverpool for Ligue 1 club Monaco

soccer

Japan forward Takumi Minamino has completed his move from Liverpool to Monaco, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the principality side, for a reported fee of 15 million euros ($15.8 million) with a potential three million euros in add-ons.

"It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco," Minamino said.

"I am very happy to be part of this very exciting project, at a club with a great tradition and among the most recognised in Ligue 1.

"I'm looking forward to... doing everything I can to help the team."

Minamino, who joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and was the Reds' top-scorer in both their FA Cup and League Cup-winning campaigns.

He also won a Premier League winner's medal in his first year at Anfield.

But he only made 55 appearances for Liverpool in two and a half years, spending the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Southampton.

"I'm sure there will be those who think it didn't quite work out," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Those who think this are wrong. I don't accept that.

"His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches.

"He made us better each and every day he was with us -– not just in the games he played in but every single session in training."

Minamino, who has scored 17 goals in 42 international matches, joins a Monaco side who will start their upcoming season in the Champions League qualifying third round.

