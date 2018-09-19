Newsletter Signup Register / Login
mixed martial arts

Tributes flow in for MMA fighter Kid Yamamoto, dead at 41 from cancer

1 Comment
TOKYO

The mixed martial arts world on Tuesday mourned the loss of popular Japanese fighter Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto, who died after a battle with cancer at age 41.

Competing mostly as a lightweight and sometimes as a featherweight, Yamamoto had 18 wins, six losses and two no contests during a 14-year career including stints in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Japan-based K-1 promotion.

The youngest son of a famous wrestling family, Yamamoto enjoyed huge popularity in his home country at the height of his MMA career.

His father Ikuei wrestled for Japan at the 1972 Munich Olympics, while his younger sister Seiko was a four-time world champion. His older sister, Miyu, won three world titles.

In 2007, Yamamoto retired from MMA in a bid to wrestle for Japan at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. But his attempt to make the team ended after he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the qualifying tournament.

Yamamoto announced he had been diagnosed with cancer and was fighting the disease in an Instagram post on Aug 18. His gym confirmed he had died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

UFC Hall of Fame inductees Ken Shamrock and BJ Penn were among a number of mixed martial arts luminaries to express their condolences.

In a Twitter post, Shamrock called Yamamoto "a true legend of the sport."

"My thoughts are with his family and worldwide fans as we reflect on an amazing person and athlete," he tweeted.

Former UFC lightweight and welterweight champion Penn said he was "absolutely devastated by this news."

"MMA has lost a true legend," he said.

UFC president Dana White also took to social media to express his sorrow, tweeting, "RIP...Norifumi "Kid" Yamamoto."

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 29th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

RIP! He is going to be missed! My thoughts go out to his family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel