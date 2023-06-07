Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French Open Ball Kid Hit
FILE - Miyu Kato, of Japan, right, serves behind her partner Aldila Sutjiadi, of Indonesia, as they play against Beatriz Haddad Maia, of Brazil, and Laura Siegemund, of Germany, in a doubles semifinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Friday, March 17, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. French Open doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi have been forced to forfeit a match when Kato accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during their match against Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo on Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
tennis

Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play mixed doubles

0 Comments
PARIS

French Open tennis player Miyu Kato forfeited all of her 21,500 euros (about $23,000) in prize money and rankings points from women's doubles because she accidentally hit a ball girl in the neck with a ball after a point during a match, but she is allowed to keep participating in mixed doubles.

Kato's partner in women's doubles, Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia, did received her money and points for reaching the third round in that competition.

French Open tournament referee Remy Azemar made the rulings on penalties. Azemar decided that the ball kid was hit inadvertently and Kato was permitted to continue in mixed doubles with Tim Pütz; they are scheduled to play in the semifinals Thursday.

On Sunday, in the third round of women's doubles, Kato took a swing with her racket and the ball flew toward the ball kid, who was not looking in the Japanese player’s direction while heading off the court.

At first, chair umpire Alexandre Juge only issued a warning to Kato. But after Azemar and Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McEwen went to Court 14 to look into what happened, Kato and Sutjiadi defaulted the match.

That made Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain the winners.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog