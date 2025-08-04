 Japan Today
Britain Golf Women's Open
Miyu Yamashita, left, of Japan celebrates after winning the Women's British Open golf championship, at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
golf

Yamashita wins Women's British Open for her first major title

PORTHCAWL, Wales

Miyu Yamashita of Japan captured her first major title Sunday when she withstood a charge by Charley Hull by not making a bogey until the outcome of the Women's British Open was no longer in doubt. She closed with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory.

Yamashita holed two big par putts on the back nine at Royal Porthcawl, the last one when Hull had closed to within one shot of the lead.

Hull started the final round three shots behind. She holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th to get within one shot. But the English star hit into a pot bunker off the tee at the 16th and did well to make bogey. She made another bogey on the 17th and had to settle for a 69 to tie for second with Minami Katsu of Japan.

Japanese players now have won four of the last nine majors in women’s golf. Mao Saigo won the first major of the year at the Chevron Championship.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

