 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yankees Blue Jays Baseball
New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
baseball

MLB and Nike announce 2025 uniforms will have larger jersey lettering and custom-fit pants

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Major League Baseball uniforms will have larger lettering on the back of jerseys and individual pant customization will be available to all players beginning in 2025, MLB and Nike announced Friday.

MLB and Nike said the uniform adjustments will be made following conversations with players, clubs and equipment managers.

Some players in spring training complained about the fit and look. The white pants worn by some teams are see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

“Player and Club feedback is extremely important to us,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. ”Together with Nike, we listened to our players and as a result, we are addressing their concerns.”

Nike also is working on a solution to address the slight color differences between the jerseys and pants of some gray road uniforms, as well as the discoloration that can occur because of sweat. Once the solution is finalized, adjusted gray uniforms will be worn as soon as the second half of this season.

“We will continue to work with Nike to make adjustments with the goal of delivering a uniform that looks good and helps MLB players perform at their best,” Manfred said.

The uniform changes initially were detailed in a memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association on Sunday.

Uniforms are made by Fanatics, with specifications set by MLB and Nike.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel