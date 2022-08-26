Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rays Yankees Baseball
Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi, of South Korea, grounds into a force out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
baseball

MLB players to make postseason tour to South Korea

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB's first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov 14-15, the commissioner's office said Thursday.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.

MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog