MLB players to make postseason tour to South Korea

Major League Baseball will send players to South Korea for a postseason tour, MLB's first trip to Korea since 1922.

The games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league will be at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov 14-15, the commissioner's office said Thursday.

Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi, injured Toronto pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu and San Diego infielder Ha-seong Kim are South Koreans currently in the major leagues.

MLB players appeared in Japan, Korea and China as part of a 1922 tour that included Casey Stengel, Waite Hoyt and Herb Pennock.

