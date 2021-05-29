Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Twins Tigers Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Josh Donaldson (20) celebrates scoring against the Detroit Tigers with Max Kepler (26) in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
baseball

MLB reaches 2 million total runs

DETROIT

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City.

The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed Donaldson touched the plate for the milestone mark. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.

The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn't equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown.

Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1,000,000 on May 4, 1975, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Moments later, Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds hit a home run and crossed the plate shortly after Watson.

The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.

MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher José Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.

