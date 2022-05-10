Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The London Stadium hosted two Major League Baseball regular season fixtures in 2019 Photo: AFP
baseball

MLB returning to London next year: official

NEW YORK

Major League Baseball will bring regular season games back to London from 2023 as part of a long-term partnership aimed at boosting the sport's global appeal, a statement said Monday.

Under an agreement announced by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and London mayor Sadiq Khan, the British capital will host regular-season games in 2023, 2024 and 2026.

Next year's fixtures mark the first MLB games held in Britain since the 2019 two-game series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium.

Around 60,000 fans attended each game, both won by the Yankees.

"All aspects of the inaugural MLB games in London were an overwhelming success," Manfred said in a statement.

"It was clear that sports fans in London had a great appetite for baseball and that passion was shared by Mayor Khan as well as the business and media community.

"We are confident in making a long-term commitment to London and are looking forward to returning to the city with more MLB games, special fan events, and other opportunities to play and watch the game."

Khan described Monday's agreement as a "historic day for London and baseball" noting that the deal included provision for a legacy program that would boost the number of Londoners watching and playing baseball at a grassroots level.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

