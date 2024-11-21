 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
World Series Baseball
Commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred talks on the field before Game 2 of the baseball World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
baseball

MLB scraps plans to play in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Mexico City next season

0 Comments
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK

Major League Baseball scrapped plans to play regular-season games next year in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The season opens on March 18 and 19 with a two-game series in Tokyo between Shohei Otahni's Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs. The collective bargaining agreement agreed to in 2022 also called for Mexico City games next May, the first-ever Paris games in June and San Juan games in September.

MLB called off the France games in 2023 after failing to find a promoter. It played 49 regular-season games at San Juan's Hiram Bithorn Stadium from 2001-18. Scheduled games at San Juan and Mexico City in 2020 were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not going to San Juan. We did not have, despite a lot of efforts, an arrangement that made economic sense for us,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said at a news conference Wednesday after an owners' meeting. “We’d like to do San Juan and what’s available kind of changes year to year and I hope it all works out in the future.”

MLB played at Mexico City's Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú in 2023 and 2024.

“I’m sure we’ll be back during the term of this agreement,” Manfred said, referring to a labor contract that runs through the 2026 season. “We had a really, really aggressive international-play undertaking last season. Obviously, we’re opening in Tokyo. Tokyo is really our focus right now for very, very good business reasons.”

MLB's labor contract calls for 2026 games at Mexico City in May, London in June and San Juan in September.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Cycling in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shiribetsu River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog