baseball

MLB, union commit $10 mil to increase Black participation

NEW YORK

Major League Baseball and the players’ association say they have committed $10 million to fund programs of the new Players Alliance to improve representation of Black Americans in baseball.

Management and the union said in a statement Monday that The Players Alliance will fund joint grants and scholarships through 2024, school and youth programs, player-led mentors, youth and young adult leagues and equipment, clinics and tournaments, Black cultural education, Black business partnerships and employment in baseball.

“As the stark racial minority in all aspects of our game, The Players Alliance has given a voice and platform to our Black players, unified in our stance against systemic racism,” said former outfielder Curtis Granderson, The Players Alliance president. “We stand together for what is right and to change our game for the better. The power of our player membership, including our non-Black teammates, coupled with the support of MLB and the Players Association, gives us the unique ability to create increased opportunities for the Black communities we care so much about.”

More than 100 current and former players are involved in The Players Alliance, which launched in June.

