MLB White Sox fall to Padres to match one-season loss mark

The Chicago White Sox matched the Major League Baseball modern-era record for the most losses in one season on Sunday with a 4-2 defeat at San Diego.

The White Sox, who led before giving up three runs in the eighth inning, moved level to a dubious MLB milestone with their 120th loss of the campaign, matching the 120 losses by the 1962 New York Mets.

Chicago, which fell to 36-119 with a 6-2 loss Saturday at San Diego, broke the record for the most losses in American League history, surpassing the 119 defeats by the 2003 Detroit Tigers.

With another defeat, the White Sox will have the record all to themselves.

Chicago is set to play three home games against the Los Angeles Angels starting on Tuesday and then visit Detroit for three final games.

"Obviously, it's not a record you want to have, but at the end of the year, 120 or 123, it doesn't make the season any better," White Sox first baseman Gavin Sheets told MLB.com. "It doesn't mean all this was a success because we didn't break the record. It was still a terrible season.

"At the end of the day, we need to get better going into next year. Hopefully, we grow from this season and we can take a big step forward."

Going back to the 19th Century, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134, but there's little consolation to be found from the earliest days of the sport.

"It obviously sucks," White Sox infielder Nicky Lopez said. "I'm going to be, we're all going to be, attached to it. But also, we are going to move on and whether I'm here next year or somewhere else, it quickly turns to that."

Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish threw 6 1/3 innings for the Padres, the 38-year-old right-hander striking out nine and surrendering only three hits, although two were home runs.

White Sox catcher Korey Lee smacked a solo homer off Darvish in the third inning to open the scoring but San Diego's Jurickson Profar homered in the third to pull the hosts level.

Miguel Vargas smashed a solo homer off Darvish in the sixth for a 2-1 Chicago lead.

But the Padres grabbed the lead for good in the eighth as Luis Arraez doubled to left field to score Tyler Wade from second. Pinch-runner Brandon Lockridge scored on a Profar sacrifice fly and Fernando Tatis smacked a solo homer to produce the final margin.

The White Sox, who started the campaign 3-22, have gone 9-49 since the MLB All-Star Game break and have lost all 102 times when trailing entering the ninth inning.

Chicago's bullpen has 35 blown saves, the most in MLB, and the White Sox have lost 56 contests in which they led.

