The reigning champion and top seed lost the first game to home player Lu Guangzu before storming back to march into the semi-finals in the Chinese city of Wuhan Photo: AFP
badminton

Momota survives scare to march into badminton semi-finals

SHANGHAI

Japan's world number one Kento Momota suffered a scare on the way to an ultimately comprehensive quarter-final victory at the Badminton Asia Championships on Friday.

The 24-year-old Momota, the hot favourite and world champion, prevailed 16-21, 21-11, 21-14 in 69 minutes against the unseeded Lu.

There was more disappointment for the local fans when Olympic champion Chen Long pulled out of his clash with Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tien Minh with a high fever.

Momota will play the 36-year-old Nguyen, ranked a lowly 75th in the world, in the semi-finals on Saturday.

The other last-four match will be between Shi Yuqi, the second seed from China, and Taiwan's third-seeded Chou Tien-chen.

Chinese players dominated the women's draw.

Top seed Chen Yufei defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 21-17, 21-19 and will play third-seeded Akane Yamaguchi, also from Japan, in the last four.

The other semi-final is between two more Chinese players, He Bingjiao, seeded fifth, and unseeded Cai Yanyan.

It was a poor day for India's shuttlers.

Sameer Verma was soundly beaten 21-10, 21-12 by Shi in the men's draw while Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu were defeated by Yamaguchi and Cai respectively in the women's competition.

