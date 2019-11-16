Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The 25-year-old Japanese player is chasing a 10th title of 2019 Photo: AFP
badminton

Momota survives to close on 10th badminton title of 2019

SHANGHAI

Defending champion and world number one Kento Momota battled past former number one Viktor Axelsen to reach the Fuzhou China Open semifinals on Friday.

The 25-year-old Japanese player, who is chasing a 10th title of 2019, suffered a second-game wobble before winning 21-18, 12-21, 21-16 in their quarter-final.

Momota will play Axelsen's fellow Dane Rasmus Gemke or Hong Kong's Angus Ng Ka-long in the last four on Saturday.

Victory for the all-action player, the reigning two-time world champion, was his 13th in 15 matches against Axelsen, now ranked sixth in the world.

In the women's draw, world number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan faces Japan's world number two Nozomi Okuhara in the semifinals.

Tai was forced to fight for her spot in the last four, defeating unseeded Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea 21-15, 11-21, 21-13.

